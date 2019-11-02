Mumbai: Pipeline repairs jams traffic on Western Express Highway

Emergency work carried out by the BMC on the Western Express Highway (WEH) at Bandra slowed down traffic towards the city on Friday morning. The repair work went on the entire day, resulting in some major traffic snarls.

A leakage was discovered by BMC authorities in a water pipe running parallel to the south bound road of WEH at the Bandra bridge (that goes over the tracks on WR). Urgent repairs had to be carried out to streamline water supply. "A request was put up by BMC regarding emergency repairs, hence we had to close one lane of the south bound road," said a traffic official. "Due to the work, traffic was badly hit during rush hour on Friday morning," he added.

The traffic jam was so bad that the backlog of vehicles reached up to Santacruz. The traffic jam eased by the evening. "The work was carried out from 10am to 5pm. As soon as the work was completed, the traffic situation normalised," said Anand Mulye, in-charge of Bandra Traffic division.

