Mumbai: Piyush Goyal inaugurates foot over bridges, Wi-Fi facility and solar power at CSMT

On Friday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated and dedicated various new structures and facilities for the convenience of passengers over the Western and Central Railways at a joint function held at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station in South Mumbai.

On this occasion, Goyal inaugurated new foot overbridges (FOBs) at Khar Road and Vile Parle stations and escalators at Lower Parel station over the Western Railway. He also dedicated foot overbridges at Lower Parel, Marine Lines and Prabhadevi stations and Wi-Fi facilities at nine stations of WR's Mumbai Suburban section.

While addressing the gathering, Goyal said that free Wi-Fi at 4,574 Stations across Indian Railways (IR), will benefit not only the passengers but also the residents, students of remotest locations which will narrow down the disparity between cities and villages. Promotion of green energy through solar panels at rooftop of stations is being done on large-scale. He also said that the IR plans to expedite electrification work in order to make Railways 100 percent electrified.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that one new foot over bridge at Khar Road and two new FOBs at Vile Parle stations were inaugurated. The approximate cost of the six-meter wide FOB at Khar Road station is Rs 4.55 crore. Passengers approaching Khar road station can use the FOB from the west side to reach PF no. 1/2, PF 3/4 and PF 5/6, while the approximate cost of the six-meter wide FOB at the north end of Vile Parle station is Rs 1.8 crore.

Passengers approaching Vile Parle station can use this Foot Over Bridge from the east side to reach PF no. 6/7. The approximate cost of the six-meter wide FOB at MCGM south end of Vile Parle station is Rs 2.77 crore. Passengers approaching Vile Parle station can use the FOB from east side to west side.

Goyal also inaugurated two new escalators, one at South FOB PF no. 1 and another at South FOB PF no. 2/3 at Lower Parel station for the convenience of elderly persons, women, and children. The approximate cost of these two escalators is Rs 1.2 crore each.

Goyal also dedicated a total of three FOBs; one each at Lower Parel, Marine Lines and Prabhadevi stations. The approximate cost of the 10-meter wide FOB at the north side of Lower Parel station is Rs 6 crore. Passengers approaching Lower Parel station can use this Foot Over Bridge from the west side to reach PF no. 2/3 and east side, while the approximate cost of the six-meter wide FOB at the middle of Marine Lines station is Rs 3.11 crore.

Passengers approaching Marine Lines station can use the FOB from the east side to reach PF no. 1, PF 2/3 & PF 4. The approximate cost of the six-meter wide FOB at the north side of Prabhadevi station is Rs 1.6 crore. Passengers approaching Prabhadevi station can use FOB from the west side to reach PF no. 1/2.

The 55-year-old Union Minister also dedicated free Wi-Fi facility at nine suburban stations of WR i.e. Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari, and Ram Mandir. The free Wi-Fi facility at the nine stations of the WR stations is provided by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL). By providing Wi-Fi facility at 9 more stations, now 20 Stations of Churchgate-Virar section have high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity. Wi-Fi facility will be extended to 10 more stations in the coming days.

