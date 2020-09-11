Mumbai: Plane upkeep, private electricity supply staff allowed on locals

The new services will be in addition to the ones being run right now. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Aircraft maintenance employees and staff of all private electricity supply companies in Mumbai and MMR are now allowed to travel by local trains on CR and WR.

"With reference to the permission received from Ministry of Railways, employees of approved Aircraft Maintenance and Repair Organisation (MRO) and 10 per cent staff of all private electricity supply companies are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Division," a railway spokesperson said.

"Till QR codes are issued, employees can travel with valid airport entry permit or temporary airport entry pass from authorised MRO's and valid identity card of private electricity supply companies based in Mumbai and MMR," he explained.

"Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations. Employees and companies have been asked to arrange for QR codes immediately. They must also follow medical and social distancing protocols as mandated for COVID-19," he added.

