Mumbai: Plans afoot to rebuild Himalaya Foot-Over-Bridge

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a report to the Heritage Committee to reconstruct the Himalaya foot-over-bridge (FOB) which collapsed on March 14, 2019, killing six and injuring around 31 people.

The civic body has already prepared a reconstruction plan and according to a reply given to the standing committee members, the department will take approval from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee for the construction of the bridge.

The corporators in the standing committee had claimed that despite one year passing by, the BMC had not taken any steps to rebuild the bridge. They had also complained about the lack of space for daily commuters to cross the busy DN Road to access the north end of CSMT.

The civic administration in a written reply to corporators mentioned that soon after the mishap, a zebra crossing was made for citizens.

Further, the civic officials of the Bridges Department mentioned that the reconstruction of the bridge would take place soon, as they have appointed a consultant in September last year who has helped the civic body design the bridge.

According to sources, the bridge will have escalators and the BMC will also try to keep the look of the bridge in accordance with the heritage precinct.

One of the civic officials said, "A report has been submitted to the heritage committee a few days ago. In the report, we have mentioned three different designs for the bridge keeping the heritage precinct in mind.

The matter will soon be taken up for discussion.

Once the approvals are in, we will float tenders to appoint the contractors. We will keep the tender conditions such that the construction work is completed at the earliest."

