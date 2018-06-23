Mumbai plastic ban: Railways ready with bottle crushers and alert checkers

The IRCTC has also begun installing plastic bottle crushers at major suburban stations, including Mumbai CSMT, Kalyan, Mumbai Central, Dadar and LTT, for plastic bottles, cups, plates and other disposable items.

A plastic bottle crusher at a station

The railways is all set for the ban on single-use plastic and will take action against anyone found using plastic. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also working on a scheme to offer R1 to commuters bringing back Rail Neer water bottles to a station stall.

"Multiple meetings have been had with catering/vending licencees; they have been told that use of banned items in any form for serving/packing will not be allowed. Stationmaster and ticket checkers have been given the authority to inspect and fine all those violating the ban," a senior official said.

The IRCTC has also begun installing plastic bottle crushers at major suburban stations, including Mumbai CSMT, Kalyan, Mumbai Central, Dadar and LTT, for plastic bottles, cups, plates and other disposable items. As far as food items are concerned, disposables will be replaced with paper cups, paper plates, and cardboard spoons. Plastic wrapping will be changed to butter paper or aluminum foil.