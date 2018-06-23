Mumbai plastic ban: Railways ready with bottle crushers and alert checkers
The IRCTC has also begun installing plastic bottle crushers at major suburban stations, including Mumbai CSMT, Kalyan, Mumbai Central, Dadar and LTT, for plastic bottles, cups, plates and other disposable items.
The railways is all set for the ban on single-use plastic and will take action against anyone found using plastic. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also working on a scheme to offer R1 to commuters bringing back Rail Neer water bottles to a station stall.
"Multiple meetings have been had with catering/vending licencees; they have been told that use of banned items in any form for serving/packing will not be allowed. Stationmaster and ticket checkers have been given the authority to inspect and fine all those violating the ban," a senior official said.
The IRCTC has also begun installing plastic bottle crushers at major suburban stations, including Mumbai CSMT, Kalyan, Mumbai Central, Dadar and LTT, for plastic bottles, cups, plates and other disposable items. As far as food items are concerned, disposables will be replaced with paper cups, paper plates, and cardboard spoons. Plastic wrapping will be changed to butter paper or aluminum foil.
Need to know
- Loose items, such as chana, chiwda and other snacks, being sold at railway stalls in plastic pouches will be stopped.
- Railway officials have been inspecting the inventory since June 21 to ensure that no banned plastic or thermocol packing material is available.
Ruckus at the exhibition
Manufacturers and restaurateurs yesterday called the three-day exhibition for "alternatives to plastic" a complete flop and created ruckus at the National Sports Club of India, Worli, saying no answers were given to their questions and no alternatives provided. BMC has called for police protection for the next two days. After traders were seen shouting at the volunteers over non-availability of stock (of alternatives), BMC instructed the latter to note down citizens' queries along with their details; civic officials said they will try to revert to them on the same.
- Chetna Yerunkar
