Mumbai: Play games and socialize at this weekend convention

A weekend convention aims to focus on the social aspect of playing games

A Dungeons & Dragons session in progress

Engaging in video games entails staying indoors for extended periods of time. However, Samir Alam aka Dungeon Master Sam and his team at Panic Not — India's first community platform for the role-playing table-top game, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) — would disagree as they prepare for the fourth edition of Dungeons & Dragons Weekend, a convention where regular players and newbies meet, socialise and, of course, play the game.

The team has been hosting the event since October, on the last Sunday of every month. What started with six people coming together in 2017 is today a community of around 200 enthusiasts nationwide, with about 100 from Mumbai alone.

"We are finally in an era when video games are embracing D&D's social aspects, which involves engaging with people," says Prakrit Dhondiyal, co-founder of Panic Not, pointing out that digital gaming has evolved with multi-player games like Counter-Strike and PUBG gaining popularity over the years. Dhondiyal also points out that the game helps develop one's imagination, overcome writer's block, compose music, and develop your media and communication skills.

On January 27, 10 am to 10 pm

At Levi's Lounge, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to panicnot.in to RSVP

Free

