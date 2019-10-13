Mumbai crime: Plot to kidnap 11-year-old girl foiled in Mumbadevi

An attempt to kidnap an 11-year-old girl went awry after locals caught the culprits and handed them over to the police. The incident happened in Mumbadevi, where the kidnappers were trying to force the girl, studying a civic school, to ‘smell a handkerchief’ which the police in its investigations reportedly suspected was laced with chloroform.

According to a report in The Times of India, the girl was returning from her exams when two men approached her and asked her to sniff a handkerchief. When she refused, they insisted her to sniff it, she gave. As she felt uneasy, her schoolmates standing in the vicinity saw her and alerted the locals, who caught hold of two men. In the altercation, one of the two men managed to flee the spot whereas the other was handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the girl is known to be admitted to JJ Hospital. The report also mentioned that the local MLA of Mumbadevi Amin Patel claimed that he happened to have been passing through the area when he was informed of this incident.

According to the report, the man hailed from Telangana and sold ayurvedic medicine for a living. The police seized a bag in their possession that was filled with medicines. The police have filed kidnapping charges on the culprits, invoking sections of the POSCO Act on them.

