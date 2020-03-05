Mumbai: Podar school students honoured by PETA for #DontKillForFun music video

World Wildlife Day, which was celebrated on March 3 across the globe turned out to be a joyous occasion for the 10-year-olds of Mumbai's Podar International School when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India honoured the school students for their #DontKillForFun music video.

The 10-year-olds of Podar school were awarded the 'Compassion certificate' by Peta India for their video musical video #DontKillForFun music video which featured a rap battle between a group of wild animals and the wealthy hunters intent on killing them.

Here's a look at music video:

The Podar school students along with Chrome Pictures created a moving music video that depicted the issue of trophy hunting. The heartwarming music video shows the damages caused by hunters who kill wild animals for a photo and a body part to hang on a wall.

Director and producer Aleya Sen of Chrome Pictures also won the PETA India Compassionate Filmmaker Award for the music video #DontKillForFun. Puja Mahajan, PETA India education and youth outreach manager said, "#Don't­KillForFun shows the damage done by wealthy hunters who gun down wild animals for a photo and a body part to hang on a wall."

Fifth-grader Abner Sharma, who conceptualised the film and plays the role of a forest minister in the video added, "I know trophy hunting is not practised in India but cruelty and environmental hazard in any part of the world has an adverse effect on the rest of it. The PETA certificate will be a constant reminder of more good work I have to do in my life."

