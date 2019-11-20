Mumbai: Poet's daughter takes up case of murdered street dog

Well known Indian poet, Kavi Pradeep's daughter has accused a society in Vile Parle and its security guard of having killed a street dog for entering its premises.

According to the FIR, the society is Shivam Society at SV road in Vile Parle West and the watchman's name is 'Thakur'.



According to the police, the incident occurred on November 5 at Shivam Society where the security guard beat the dog with a wooden stick on the instructions of the society's chairman. Pradeep's daughter, Mitul Pradeep was told about the injured dog by animal lover Deviben Kothari who lives near Shivam Society on November 8. Mitul took the dog to the Malad-based Ahimsa Veterinary Clinic for treatment on November 9 where he was admitted.

Speaking with mid-day, Mitul said, "The dog was physically challenged as one of his legs had a handicap. I admitted him to the veterinary clinic and approached Juhu police on November 10. I was told that the FIR would require evidence. As such, I visited Shivam Society and spoke to the watchman about the incident. I took a video of our chat without his knowledge. He is seen admitting in the video that he beat the dog on the instructions of the society's chairman."

The dog died of his injuries at the hospital on November 13. "The dog was beaten very badly and was grievously injured. The society is responsible for the dog's death," she added. Another animal lover from Kharghar, Vijay Rangare, helped Mitul register the FIR which was filed on Wednesday evening.

An officer from Juhu police said, "We have registered a case against the society and watchman for killing the dog but haven't arrested anyone. We are investigating the matter further."

Kavi Pradeep, born Ramchandra Narayanji Dwivedi, was an Indian poet and songwriter best known for his patriotic song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.

