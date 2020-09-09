Mumbai Police: Adequate security near airport ahead of Kangana Ranaut's arrival

Mumbai Police have made adequate security arrangements near the airport here ahead of actress Kangana Ranaut's arrival, an official said on Wednesday. Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is expected to reach here in the afternoon.

"We have made adequate security arrangements near the airport to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said. Ranaut recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK). She also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from her home state Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

The actress had also tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh on September 9 and

dared anyone to stop her. The Centre earlier this week decided to give her 'Y-plus' security. Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said workers of his Republican Party of India (A) will provide protection

to Ranaut when she reaches Mumbai.

