Mumbai Police after India's win vs Pakistan: Following signals help

Supporters of the Indian cricket team wave national flags as they celebrate in Siliguri on June 16, 2019, after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan

Following India's victory against Pakistan in the ongoing 2019 World Cup on Sunday, Mumbai Police took to social networking website Twitter to post the following: "Didn’t we tell you, following the signals always helps?"

Mumbai Police was commenting on its tweet wherein it trolled the Pakistan cricket team by sharing a photo of a green traffic signal, which signifies Pakistan's jersey colour, and tweeting, "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do."

India went on to defeat Pakistan by 89 runs via D/L method. India have thus kept their record intact against Pakistan at World Cup tournaments at 7-0.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated India for its stellar victory against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup and compared the win with the surgical strike conducted against the rival country by the Army in 2016.

"Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," Shah said in a tweet.

Captain Virat Kohli-led team beat its arch-rival Pakistan with 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

Leaders cutting across party lines wished team India for its performance in what was seen as a prestige battle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in the CWC 2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India."

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "I had already said that India would emerge victoriously, Pakistan would lose. Well done boys. Congratulations!"

Extending his wishes, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Congratulations to Team India for another stunning victory against Pakistan in the CWC 2019. I wish our men in blue all the luck in their march towards the coveted World Cup."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Congrats to Indian Cricket Team for a terrific performance and making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made Twitter more entertaining with their self-deprecating humour."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Well played team India. Congratulations for a spectacular win. Jai Hind!"

Congress party also congratulated the men in the blue jersey. "Congratulations team India for incomparable victory against Pakistan. You continuously made the country feel proud. Thank you!" a tweet from the party's official handle read.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot also extended their wishes to team India. "Congratulations team India for this magnificent victory over Pakistan. You have given all Indians a moment of pride!" Gehlot tweeted.

Deputy CM Pilot wrote: "Hearties congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning the World Cup. We are proud of Team India," he tweeted in Hindi.

