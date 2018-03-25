Mumbai police announce bonus for first girl child of lady cops

The reward is applicable only for first child, along with a nutrition allowance



In a bid to help improve the boys to girl sex ratio, the commissioner of police, DD Padsalgikar, has recently announced a Rs 5,000 one-time bonus for women police personnel who have girl children.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Mumbai police recently that makes women personnel from the constable rank up to the rank of police inspector eligible for this bonus. Officials said the idea was first proposed by director general of police (Maharashtra) Satish Matur, who then asked all police commissionerates and district police to implement the scheme. The money would be paid from the police welfare scheme.

However, the bonus is only applicable for the first girl child, the circular states. Apart from the bonus, Mumbai police will also be giving a nutrition allowance to pregnant personnel.

Maharashtra's child sex ratio was 894 girls per 1,000 boys (below the age of six), the ninth-lowest in India, according to Census 2011. The ratio dropped from 946 girls per 1,000 boys in 1991 to 913 in 2001 and 894 in 2011.

