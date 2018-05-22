Mumbai police arrest attackers, but doctors want more

Following the arrest of the culprits, mid-day asks a few doctors what changes would convince them it was safe to return to work





Representational Image

Representational Image

Three days after two resident doctors at JJ hospital — Dr Shalmali Dharmadhikar and Dr Atish Parikh —were brutally attacked by the family members of a deceased patient, Mumbai Police has arrested four culprits.

Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested Mohammed Shaikh, 32, Sony Shaikh, 23, Rihan Shaikh, 22, Kumari Shaikh, 20, under Sections 353, 332, 324, 427, 141, 142, 143 of the IPC. They were also charged under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Despite the police action, and assurances from hospital authorities and the state government, the resident doctors refused to call off their strike. "We want strict and swift action from the police. Security measures need to be beefed up at civic hospitals. Apart from alarms, security outside each ward is also crucial," said Dr Vishal Rakh, a senior resident at Nair Hospital.

"The primary demand is the security of staff at hospitals. We should not be taken for granted," said Dr Alok Singh, a third-year resident at KEM. Another doctor from JJ hospital said, "We have been asking for security alarms for over a year now. Also, a guard should be posted outside each ward around the clock, to ensure security."