Mumbai police arrest attackers, but doctors want more
Following the arrest of the culprits, mid-day asks a few doctors what changes would convince them it was safe to return to work
Representational Image
Representational Image
Three days after two resident doctors at JJ hospital — Dr Shalmali Dharmadhikar and Dr Atish Parikh —were brutally attacked by the family members of a deceased patient, Mumbai Police has arrested four culprits.
Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested Mohammed Shaikh, 32, Sony Shaikh, 23, Rihan Shaikh, 22, Kumari Shaikh, 20, under Sections 353, 332, 324, 427, 141, 142, 143 of the IPC. They were also charged under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Despite the police action, and assurances from hospital authorities and the state government, the resident doctors refused to call off their strike. "We want strict and swift action from the police. Security measures need to be beefed up at civic hospitals. Apart from alarms, security outside each ward is also crucial," said Dr Vishal Rakh, a senior resident at Nair Hospital.
"The primary demand is the security of staff at hospitals. We should not be taken for granted," said Dr Alok Singh, a third-year resident at KEM. Another doctor from JJ hospital said, "We have been asking for security alarms for over a year now. Also, a guard should be posted outside each ward around the clock, to ensure security."
Docs, patients suffer
Dr Sagar Mundada,
President, Youth Wing of Indian Medical Association
'We are already dealing with life and death matters. First, the number of relatives allowed to enter must be restricted. The news of a patient's demise should be shared in the presence of senior doctors. There should be a counselling room for relatives'
A patient at Sion hospital
'We came for my wife's sonography, but they said there was no doctor because of the strike'
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mumbai Police arrest artist Hema Upadhyay's husband for her murder