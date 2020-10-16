Mumbai Police arrests lawyer for spreading fake theories in Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian death cases

The cyber cell of the Mumbai police arrested advocate Vibhor Anand from Delhi for allegedly spreading fake conspiracy theories about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases on social media.

Anand is also accused of using defamatory language against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police.

Advocate Vibhor Anand

He was brought to Mumbai on Thursday night. According to the Mumbai Police, the accused was running a hate-mongering campaign against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police.

Targeted from various quarters after Sushant’s death, the Mumbai Police had decided to take action against the invisible army of social media trolls on various platforms.

Both the Mumbai police department and the commissioner were accused of not handling Sushant's case properly and social media users accused it of hurriedly calling his death a suicide.

Police sources said that there may be around 80,000-1,00,000 such 'fake accounts' created on various social media platforms after the actor's death on June 14 and some are allegedly being shut down now.

As per the Cyber Police's preliminary analysis, the slanderous or abusive posts were uploaded from India and even several countries in Europe, Scandinavia, south-east Asia and other global locations targeting the Mumbai Police.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra flat in Mumbai. Currently, the case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (Regent Galaxy) in Mumbai's Malad West.

