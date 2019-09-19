Mumbai: Police arrests students outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence

The protest outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow by college students took an ugly turn when members of Watchdog Foundation were protesting silently, as the police started arresting the students who were squatting on the road and shouting slogans.

In the meanwhile, a memorandum was presented to the Security Guard in the presence of the police who was guarding Pratiksha Bungalow.

All of this happened after Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on how useful the Metro was for the city of Mumbai and that did not go down well with environmental activists. A group of protesters reached Bachchan's Juhu residence Jalsa with placards and posters on Wednesday morning and staged a demonstration outside his house. He had tweeted saying, "T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car…came back very impressed…said was faster, convenient and most efficient…solution for pollution...grow more trees…I did in my garden…have you."

