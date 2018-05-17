Mumbai police arrests two, including a woman, seizes ganja worth Rs 33.4 lakh

ANC sleuths laid a trap on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and arrested Tausif Rafiq Khan (19) and Parveen Kasim Ali Jafari (40) yesterday





The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police have arrested two persons including a woman and seized ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 33.40 lakh, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, ANC sleuths laid a trap on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and arrested Tausif Rafiq Khan (19) and Parveen Kasim Ali Jafari (40) yesterday, he said. Some 167 kg of ganja was seized from their car, he said.



Khan and Jafari, who are related, are residents of Nalasopara and suburban Sakinaka, respectively. They had allegedly brought the ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for supplying to drug peddlers in JVLR area, said deputy commissioner of police Shivdeep Lande. The investigators were looking for a woman who is suspected to be the kingpin of the drug racket, he said.



Police had seized 500 kg of ganja sourced from Visakhapatnam in another operation recently, the DCP said. "We suspect that narcotics are being smuggled into the country through Visakhapatnam and brought to Mumbai," he added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, he said.

