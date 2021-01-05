Mumbai Police asks citizens to 'stay in their orbit' after 11 pm

The Mumbai Police is renowned for sharing super innovative advisory posts. Its latest post, inspired by our solar system, may make you believe the same.

This image was shared on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of Mumbai Police on January 4. “Mumbaikars, you are our biggest ‘Support System’ in this entire galaxy. Stay in your ‘orbit’ after 11 pm for a bright & light year ahead!” reads the text shared alongside the picture. The hashtags, #OrbitOfSafety and #TakingOnCorona have been shared with the post.

The graphic shows our solar system and the text reads,“My Very Eager Mumbaikars Just Stay Under Night Purview,”. This novel version of the phrase that is usually used to remember the planets’ order advises people of Mumbai to follow the night curfew.

Tweeple appreciated the efforts of Mumbai Police and said they are ‘proud of them’.

“We welcome your advice and guidance. We Mumbaikars are proud of you… Mumbai Police,” said a user.

On Instagram also users lauded Mumbai Police’s post. “Creativity is too good,” said a user.

Another individual wrote, “I really wanna know who is your meme officer is. They come up with such creative posts each one is fire,” on the photo and video sharing platform.

“Creativity level 999,” read one comment under the post.

Screenshot of comments on the Instagram post

