Mumbai police assists Howrah police in arresting serial murderer

Mumbai crime branch's unit 9 helped Howrah police in detecting a murder case and managed to get the two accused who were wanted for a long time. An officer said, "We have received a request of assistance by Howrah(West Bengal) Police team in reference to trace and hunt two accused in several serious offences. Details and information were shared for further workout and action."

Soon after that, DCP Akbar Pathan instructed and formed a team under the supervision of senior inspector Mahesh Desai. The efforts turned fruitful and information regarding the accused was received on the reliable source of the officials.

The team along with Howrah Police team nabbed two accused from vile parle near the railway station. They were identified as Ahmad Ali Abdul Kadir Badire alias Prem, 27, and Hasan Ramiz Salamat Ali alias Gulzar Ansari, 21.

An officer says, "After that, both the accused were brought to the unit office for interrogation where it was revealed that both accused are wanted in a murder case which was registered at Howrah Police Station. The case was registered under sections 302, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code."

The accused confessed that they murdered Manwar Ali alias Guddu Jijwaa, 28, on January 17, 2019 due to personal enmity between them.

Following a detailed interrogation, it was also revealed that Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) is pending against accused Prem in another murder case. The accused is a habitual offender having 9-10 serious offences registered against him in Howrah.

"We have handed over both of the accused to the Howrah Police team for further investigation after completing other legal procedures," the officer added.

