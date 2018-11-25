Mumbai police await medical test in Alok Nath alleged rape case to bolster the case

national

A senior officer from the Oshiwara police station says only after examination of Vinta Nanda is done, can arrest against Alok Nath be initiated

Vinta Nanda says she hasn't received any calls from the cops yet

Days after registering a case of rape against veteran actor Alok Nath, following a complaint registered against him on October 17, by writer Vinta Nanda, the Oshiwara police are waiting to conduct a thorough medical examination of the latter.

In a series of social media posts, Nanda had alleged in October that Nath, with whom she'd worked on the television serial Tara, had raped her. Following this, she filed a police complaint and on November 21, Nath was booked for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code ( IPC).

A senior officer from the Oshiwara police station told mid- day, "We have called her to conduct a thorough medical check- up." The officer added that often defence lawyers in rape cases put forth arguments about the suvivors' physiology.



Alok Nath

The medical test, then, is an effort by the cops to ensure that their case remains strong when it heads to court. However, the officer added, Nanda has still not turned up for the said tests. "She might be busy with work. Our teams have visited her house twice, but she was not available." However, Nanda said she hasn't received any call from the cops for the medical check- up. " I will extend full co- operation in case I am asked for the tests," she told mid- day.

Dr Harish Pathak, Forensic Head at Parel's KEM Hospital, said, "Almost after two decades [ the assault, Nanda says took place 19 years ago], no doctor can give an opinion on whether the victim was raped or not. Such tests are conducted at this stage only to check if there is any abnormality in victim's organ or not. It is just a formality that an investigation team follows in an important case." Another senior police officer said generally rape victims have to undergo such tests if the case is high profile.

When asked if Nath would be arrested in the case, the officer said, " The arrest procedure can be initiated only after conducting Nanda's medical test." Sources have said that Nath — who has denied the allegations and also filed a case of defamation against Nanda — has been admitted to a private hospital in the western suburbs ever since the charges were registered.

