Mumbai: Police ban flying drones, paragliders from Oct 30 to Nov 28

Police have issued a fresh order prohibiting the flying of drones and other remote-controlled or "micro-light aircraft" in the city for 30 days to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities during the festive season.

The order was issued on Monday under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and will be in force between October 30 and November 28, the police notification said.

"This is a routine order. There is no need for alarm. There is a section 144 order in place, it has just been extended," said a police official.

Mumbai Police has issued an order under section 144 of CrPC banning drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles and paragliders in the area under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate from 30th October to 28th November. pic.twitter.com/AAYRtf3ykN — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Section 144 empowers the police to issue prohibitory orders in cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

Diwali will be celebrated next month. Notably, the order period covers the anniversary of the '26/11' 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

The order said that it was likely that terrorists and anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote- controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles or para gliders to target "VVIPs" and endanger "the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order".

Restrictions were necessary to "prevent probable sabotage", it said.

“No flying activities” of drones and similar devices would be allowed,except for aerial surveillance by city police themselves or upon written permission by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), the order said.

