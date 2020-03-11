Search

Mumbai Police book 5,000 motorists for traffic violations on Holi

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 09:56 IST | Anurag Kamble | Mumbai

The Mumbai police and the Traffic Department held a special drive to curb traffic violations in the city for Holi

This picture has been used for representation purpose
As part of a special drive for Holi, the Mumbai police booked (till 8 pm) 5,396 motorists for violating the traffic rules on Tuesday. Out of these, 540 have been booked for drinking and driving and their vehicles have been seized.

The Mumbai police and the Traffic Department held a special drive to curb traffic violations in the city for Holi. During the 16-hour drive, for riding bikes without helmets, 3,086 bikers were booked, while 1,471 were booked for overspeeding, and 342 were booked for riding bikes triple seat.

In 2019, 10,675 cases of traffic violations were reported, out of which 725 people were arrested for drink driving, and their vehicles were seized.

