Mumbai Police book 5,000 motorists for traffic violations on Holi

As part of a special drive for Holi, the Mumbai police booked (till 8 pm) 5,396 motorists for violating the traffic rules on Tuesday. Out of these, 540 have been booked for drinking and driving and their vehicles have been seized.

The Mumbai police and the Traffic Department held a special drive to curb traffic violations in the city for Holi. During the 16-hour drive, for riding bikes without helmets, 3,086 bikers were booked, while 1,471 were booked for overspeeding, and 342 were booked for riding bikes triple seat.

In 2019, 10,675 cases of traffic violations were reported, out of which 725 people were arrested for drink driving, and their vehicles were seized.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates