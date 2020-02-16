Mumbai Police books gangster Ejaz Lakdawala under MCOCA

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has charged gangster Ejaz Lakdawala with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the second time. The Act has been slapped on him because a Dongri-based builder lodged an FIR against him for extortion, on January 22.

The complainant, Faheem Ansari, works with the builder Lakdawala threatened over a phone call in September 2019. The case against him was registered with the Dongri police on January 22 and it was transferred to the Crime Branch later. The Crime Branch booked him under MCOCA on February 10.

Lakdawala was produced in the MCOCA court on Saturday. The police asked for a 10-day remand period. He has been ordered to remain in police custody till February 21 despite objections from his lawyer, Devanand Manekar. The other accused in the case, Faiyaz Sannata, has also been sent to judicial custody.

Lakdawala was arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell from Patna on January 8. So far, four FIRs have been lodged against him. There are a total of 30 cases registered against him in Mumbai and around 80 written complaints, which have been investigated by the Crime Branch.

