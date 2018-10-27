Mumbai: Police bust gang that forges bail documents

crime

The initial police probe has revealed that the gang created fake rubber stamps and would even forge signatures of police officers. Involvement of other stakeholders in this is also being probed

Paraphernalia used to create the forged documents

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit I on Friday busted a gang who have been repeatedly securing bail for the last two years by allegedly forging their bail documents. This is likely to land around 350 people across the city in trouble.

The gang members are accused of submitting forged documents as surety in court. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Dilip Sawant has informed judicial officials about the case as around 100 to 150 people are accused of securing bail in the Sessions Court and another 200 from the Magistrate Courts in Esplanade Mansion, Girgaum, Dadar, Kurla and Vashi.



The forged documents

"We have a list of the accused who have got such bail and are verifying the documents they have provided to the court," DCP Sawant said. After a person is granted bail, he/she has to produce a surety from a person which is verified by the court and a report is then sent to the police station. These accused would create fake documents of people giving this surety, intercept the report on the way to the police station and then send a forged report back to the court.

After receiving a tip-off, the crime branch led by police inspectors Vinayak Mer and Ashwanath Khedkar set a trap outside the premises of Sessions Court, Mumbai on Thursday and took eight people into custody. The police have also busted a hideout in Chembur where the fake documents were aalegedly prepared.

Among the objects seized are a printer, scanner machine, laptop, pen drives, 55 duplicate rubber seals, forged 78 ration cards, 92 blank forms for ration cards, 52 bogus identity cards of various organisations, 59 bogus payment slips, photocopies of mark sheets, eight letters by the Sessions Court to different senior police inspectors for physical verification of surety, forged physical verification reports prepared by accused in the name of different senior police inspectors, bogus letter heads of companies and bogus school leaving certificates.

The accused, Sakir Khan, 35, Shafiq Qureshi, 34, Faiyaz Khan, 34, Imran Salmani, 27, Mohammed Shaikh, 50, Riyaz Pathan, 35, Mzaffar Qazi, 38, and Yusuf Khan, 31, are in police custody till November 3.

