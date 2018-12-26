Mumbai: Police can't find masked men who cut into Lokhandwala cosmetologist

crime

It has been over a month since two unknown assailants entered the Lokhandwala clinic of well-known cosmetologist Dr Nasreen Khan and slashed her face, but the police are still clueless about the identities of the accused. The Oshiwara police, who are probing the case, said Khan was unable to recognise the duo as they had covered their faces with masks. They suspect the attack might have been perpetrated by a client who didn't have a good experience with Khan.

The incident occurred on November 11. According to sources at the police station, the assailants came to Dr Khan's clinic on a brand-new grey motorcycle, whose registration plate had been deliberately obliterated with mud to avoid detection. "They were armed with paper cutters and were wearing masks. Taking the elevator, the duo reached the fourth floor of the Kamdhenu Apartment building after parking their motorcycle in front of a food joint in the area. They rang the doorbell, entered the clinic and asked staff members to call Dr Khan," said the police source.

The source added, "After the doctor came out in the hall, the assailants brandished a paper-cutter, and one of them put the sharp-edged cutter on the neck of Dr Khan's manager to deter others from jumping to rescue her, while the other attacked her on her face. She has suffered injuries on her face." The whole incident last for only around 10-15 minutes. One of the staff members at the clinic informed police control room, following which the Oshiwara police team immediately reached the spot.

Over a month has passed since, but there are no leads on the identities of the accused. "The assailants, it seems, are history sheeters who know the detection tricks we've been adopting to solve the case. That is why they took the route to her clinic which has no CCTV cameras," added the source.

"No arrest has been made so far," said Shailesh Pasalwad, the senior inspector of Oshiwara police station where the case has been registered under sections 452, 352, 323, 324, 504, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigators believe that the assailants attacked her to take revenge for a cosmetic surgery gone awry, because 'they tried to deface her'. Dr Khan is a well-known cosmetologist among models and has a long list of celebrities in her clientele. mid-day tried to reach out to Dr Khan for comment, but her manager Rahul Singh said, "She is yet to recover from the severe injuries."

