Mumbai police carry out surprise checks at city orchestra bar

crime

After rescue of three minor girls, officials want to ensure bars are sticking by the rules

Senior officials from 16 police stations between Goregoan and Dahisar have been carrying out surprise checks to ensure all orchestra bars are shut by 1.30 am. The move comes after back-to-back raids on bars by the Juvenile Aid Protection Unit (JAPU) unit of Social Service Branch (SSB) of Mumbai crime branch.

Last month, a raid conducted by the JAPU team, led by assistant commissioner of police, Ramchandra Mane, at Missile Bar & Restaurant in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, led to the rescue of 21 girls, including three minor girls. Twenty-one people including the cashier, bartender, stewards/waiters and customers were arrested.

The cases were registered under relevant sections of IPC, Juvenile Justice Act, Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms, Protection of Dignity of Women Act as well as Maharashtra Police Act.

As per the rule, orchestra bars can keep four professional female singers after 9.30 pm till 1.30am, said Mane. "But they have been flouting the guidelines to mint quick money," he added.

