Mumbai Police celebrates World Environment Day in the best way ever

Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a post on World Environment Day highlighting the importance of trees plantation and conservation to save our environment

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter posted a tweet celebrating World Environment Day and it is on point! The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for their innovative tweets came up with a post extending support to this day and creating awareness about the importance of trees in our environment. Check out the tweet for yourself!

When our environment is in need, a tree is a friend indeed #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/ekQsG6zxBG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 5, 2019

Mumbai police shared this post highlighting how important the conservation of trees are to our city and human life. The post clearly states trees are our best friends for life. With climate change and global warming as an alerting issue, conservation of trees is an essential step for us.

A platform for action World Environment Day is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. Since it began in 1974, the event has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries. The theme Each World Environment Day is organized around a theme that draws attention to a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for 2019 is "Air pollution."

