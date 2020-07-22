Mumbai police commissioner shares important message with #EverythingIsACake twist

The 'Everything is a cake' meme has been a raging social media trend lately. Pictures and videos of realistic objects turning out to be cakes have been all over the social media.

Making a reference to this trend, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter with a valuable message in terms of posting facts and fake videos on social media. “This lockdown, bake homemade cakes, not homemade facts,” the police commissioner tweeted, along with the hashtags #EverythingIsACake and #CrumbToYourSenses.

Shared on Monday, the post garnered close to a thousand likes. While some users praised the Mumbai police for its creativity in sharing the vital message, others shared pictures of the cakes they baked during the lockdown.

Brilliant âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) July 20, 2020

New Experiment during Lockdow Homemade Cake ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ° pic.twitter.com/0SzqhARBVq — Murli Udekar (@udekar_murli) July 20, 2020

i like witty Mumbai police ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — à¦ÂÂÂ à¦¨à§ÂÂÂà¦ªà¦®à¦¾ #BaghjanStillOnFire #IamDehingPatkai âÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@anu_jironi) July 20, 2020

Exactly, homemade facts of gossips in past has created panic among masses.



Good Policing.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Kamalpreet Singh (@Kamalpr27231880) July 20, 2020

In the spirit of this tweet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Home baked cake. pic.twitter.com/8gIogvWDjP — Renu subramaniam (@renusubramaniam) July 20, 2020

I like the way you msgd, it's interesting. — Lalit K Mandora (@JunoonLalit) July 20, 2020

This is not the first time that the Mumbai police commissioner shared a public awareness post. Last week, he had shared a post urging people to verify facts from official sources before forwarding them on social media. "There’s just one way to find the right answer - Verify. Only trust information from official sources," the caption for the post read.

There’s just one way to find the right answer - Verify.

Only trust information from official sources.#ItsForwarded #SayNoToFakeNews pic.twitter.com/ieDSFU59g2 — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 17, 2020

Another post shared by him, earlier this month, advised people to drive slow during the monsoon. “Arrive later than sooner, but arrive safer. Drive slow during rains,” the caption for the post read.

