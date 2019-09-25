Mumbai Police congratulates Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award in their own style

Mumbai police have congratulated Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. However, they referred to him by his iconic role of Inspector Vijay in Zanjeer.

"Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations," a tweet from the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police read.

Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations. pic.twitter.com/mYp1JNdi7s — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 25, 2019

Twitterati also congratulated Bachchan as well as the Mumbai police for their tweet.

Thats a real good one from MumPo — Sudip Basu (@sudipbasu) September 25, 2019

Loved this msg — Lakshmikanth Rao (@Lakshmi170811) September 25, 2019

Congratulations to Mumbai police and SrBachchan both. — Nrusingha Prassad Mohapatra (@npmohapatra) September 25, 2019

For those unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

