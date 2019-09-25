MENU

Mumbai Police congratulates Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award in their own style

Published: Sep 25, 2019, 20:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

For those unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art

Pic/ Mumbai police's Twitter
Pic/ Mumbai police's Twitter

Mumbai police have congratulated Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. However, they referred to him by his iconic role of Inspector Vijay in Zanjeer.

"Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations," a tweet from the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police read.

Twitterati also congratulated Bachchan as well as the Mumbai police for their tweet. 

For those unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

Tags

mumbai policeamitabh bachchandadasaheb phalke award

