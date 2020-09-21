Mumbai: Police constable jumps into Thane lake to save woman from drowning

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A brave 35-year-old constable of Thane police jumped into the city's Upavan Lake to save a 43-year-old woman, who was drowning, on Friday evening. According to police officials, the woman who was allegedly seen jumping in the lake was later admitted to a private hospital for recovery.

Police constable Gajendra Sontakke of Vartak Nagar Police Station was patrolling the area along with another cop S More when they got a distress call from the police station about a woman trying to jump in Upavan Lake, reports Hindustan Times.

"Some passers-by saw the woman jumping in the lake and they came running towards us informing about the woman. We also got a call at the same time from the control room. I immediately ran towards jetty of the Upavan Lake. The place where she jumped is 20 feet deep. Without wasting time, I jumped behind her with my phone and other belongings. I managed to pull her out," constable Sontakke said.

Sontakke, who originally hails from Latur said he used to do swimming in a well back in his village. He further added, "That practice helped me save the woman, though swimming in uniform was comparatively difficult. My mobile is also dead now but saving her life has given me satisfaction."

While the reason behind the woman's action is still not known, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

