Mumbai Police: Dance like no one is watching, don't drive like it

mumbai-rains

Mumbai Police's tweet on social media advices citizens to stay safe during the monsoon and follow road safety regulations to avoid accidents

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on social networking website Twitter shared a precautionary post related to road safety for all Mumbaikars during monsoon. In the latest post on Twitter, Mumbai Police adviced all the citizen in the city to follow road regulations and drive safely on the wet roads to avoid any accidents.

Also Read: Mumbai Police's new post aims to stop child labour, see how

Going for a 'spin?' Don't let the slippery surface get the best of you. Drive safe on wet roads. #RoadSafety #MonsoonSafety pic.twitter.com/cc1AcINzhf — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 27, 2019

Mumbai police shared a post stating 'Dance like no one is watching, don't drive like it.' They even captioned the post smartly 'Going for a 'spin?' Don't let the slippery surface get the best of you. Drive safe on wet roads. #RoadSafety #MonsoonSafety.' The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for its quirky and funny posts has never failed to educate the citizens of the city with various interesting tweets and this one was also on point.

Recently, the Mumbai Police on social networking website Twitter shared an informative post on child labour and we must say it is the best thing on the internet today! In their latest post on Twitter, Mumbai police shared a heartwarming message urging people to stop child labour and promote education. Mumbai police shared this post with a caption 'Small shoulders should carry the knowledge of the world - not the weight. #StopChildLabour' and we give it a thumbs up!

Also Read: Mumbai Police in a deadly tweet calls out to all criminals

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates