Mumbai police felicitated by criminals invite senior officers' wrath

Police department sources said, during the inquiry, all officers who attended the event will be called for questioning and a detailed statement will be recorded

The JJ Marg police officers who were seen hobnobbing with criminals at a felicitation function on Wednesday have invited the wrath of senior police officers. Following mid-day's report on the incident on December 8, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Deven Bharti has ordered an inquiry by deputy commissioner (Zone 1) Abhishek Trimukhe and asked that the report be tabled at the earliest. Senior officers have also called for an urgent meeting to ensure circumspection by the force in connection with such events.

Bharti said, "The deputy commissioner (zone 1) has been asked to inquire into the matter and submit a report as soon as possible." Salim Fruitwala, the brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel and a former D-gang member, had organised a felicitation of JJ Marg police officers for reuniting a kidnapped infant within 24 hours on November 21. A team of five officers who worked on this case were invited to the event on Wednesday. Not only was the event organised by a former criminal, but the cops were personally felicitated by notorious local criminal Faizal Mehmood Ghanchi, whom the Pydhonie cops are in the process of externing.

A senior officer requesting anonymity, fumed, "This is totally unacceptable behaviour from the cops. They must know exactly what event they are attending and who the organisers and guests are. The incident is proof of lack of coordination between police stations and lack of alertness." Police department sources said, during the inquiry, all officers who attended the event will be called for questioning and a detailed statement will be recorded. Also, officers responsible for gathering intelligence in their jurisdictions will also be summoned.

