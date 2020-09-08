Mumbai Police files abetment of suicide case after Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant's sisters

The Mumbai Police on Monday filed an abetment of suicide case after actor Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh.

Rhea had filed a fresh complaint against Priyanka, Meetu, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and some others for allegedly getting a bogus prescription for Sushant to help him with his anxiety issues.

The Bandra Police booked Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and Dr. Tarun Kumar under Section 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Section 8(1), 21, 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, Mumbai Police said.

In her six-page long complaint, Rhea shared that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein "he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka".

In the complaint, Rhea begins by stating that she knew Sushant for many years, going on to share that they got close after attending a party in April 2019.

"We officially moved in together in December 2019 at our residence in Mount Blanc, Bandra, Mumbai, and I resided there to the 8th of June 2020," the complaint read.

"Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said on Monday.

"He (Sushant Singh Rajput) died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances," Rhea said in her complaint.

Maneshinde said, “The illegal and fabricated prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law - this fact has come to light now. The bogus prescription was received within the jurisdiction of Bandra Police Station. Hence the FIR has been filed.”

“CBI will investigate if the doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. There’s no negligence alleged but criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which are not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigations,” Maneshinde added.

Rhea Chakraborty was grilled for 8 hours on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials and allowed to leave in the evening for the second day, belying speculation that she would be arrested.

She is expected to return for the third round of quizzing on Tuesday as the NCB officials continue their painstaking investigations to unravel the drugs angle in the death case of Sushant.

For the second consecutive day on Monday, Rhea underwent interrogation sessions at the hands of NCB officials and was confronted by other accused in the case, including her brother Showik Chakraborty.

