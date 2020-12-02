Mumbai Police files FIR against actor Zeeshan Qadari

Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against actor and writer Zeishan Quadri after a co-producer filed a complaint against him for allegedly cheating him out of Rs 1.5 crore, which the producer claimed he and another friend had invested in a web series that Quadri was supposedly making.

A complaint has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), after a co-producer Jatin Sethi filed a police complaint against him for cheating him with his finances of Rs 1.5 crore which he and his another friend had invested in a web series which Qadari was supposedly making for one OTT Platform, police said.

According to the complaint, on the due date for returning the money, Qadari did not give money to a co-producer. Later he gave few cheques but they got bounced.

Sethi filed a police complaint with Amboli police, which converted that complaint into an FIR after a preliminary inquiry. Zeishan Quadri co-wrote and starred in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever