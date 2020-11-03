Mumbai: Police fine six in bike taxi row

The Mumbai Traffic Police took action against Rapido bike taxi service on Monday as the company does not have any permission from the state government to ferry commercial passengers on two wheels. Accordingly, action was taken against six such Rapido bike taxis in Santacruz and BKC. The company announced the launch of its service on Friday and said the bike taxis could be hired for R6 per km through their app.

Also read: Mumbai: Auto Unions Up In Arms Against New Bike Taxi

According to traffic police, they received a few complaints against the company on Monday following which action was initiated against the drivers. According to sources, cases have been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) 66 (1) and Sub Act 192 (a) on these bike riders in Santacruz and BKC. Mumbai Traffic Police has further appealed people to not use the bike taxi service as the company lacks traffic-related permits.



Rapido allows commuters to book bike taxis at as low as Rs 6 per km. Pic/Rapido Instagram

An official of the traffic police said that for any company to begin such services, they first have to acquire permission from the state government.

Traffic Police Additional Commissioner Praveen Padwal told mid-day that, "The service provider did not take any permission to run the bike taxi services in the city and hence action has been initiated after complaints were received."

When mid-day contacted Rapido's spokesperson Shubham Gupta, he refused to comment.

Oct 30

Day Rapido launched its services in Mumbai

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news