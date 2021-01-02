Mumbai Police gets self-balancing Freego vehicles for patrolling at Worli

Mumbai Police was provided with self-balancing Freego vehicles on Saturday to patrol the promenade at Worli.

A similar initiative was earlier launched at Marine drive.

Posting on Twitter, State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “The @MumbaiPolice now has self balancing vehicles of Freego to patrol our promenade at Worli like earlier launched at Marine drive.”

HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji, MP @AGSawant ji @akshaykumar ji, @WorlikarHemangi ji @AhirsachinAhir ji & @misunilshinde ji were present in Worli pic.twitter.com/pmNVL6a72p — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 2, 2021

Aaditya in a twitter thread also said that he has requested Mumbai Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh to explore the possibility of having All Terrain Vehicles for beaches.

