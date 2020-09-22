Mumbai Police haul drugs worth Rs 14 lakh, lyricist nabbed

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police have seized banned drugs like marijuana and Mephedrone worth Rs 14,20,000 and nabbed two persons, including a lyricist, in the last 24 hours, an official said here on Tuesday.

While on lookout for drug peddlers in Powai, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra Unit, on Monday afternoon accosted a suspicious person from near the Shankar Temple bus stop.

He was carrying a nylon bag in his hand and a search revealed 21 kg of marijuana worth around Rs 4.20 lakh.

The accused was identified as Chandali Bashir A. Ansari, 45, a resident of Haveli in Pune, and has been arrested, said the official.

Continuing its swoop, another team of ANC sleuths intercepted a person from a bus stop near the Mithibai College in Vile Parle West on Tuesday afternoon.

A search resulted in the seizure of 250 gm of Mephedrone worth around Rs 10 lakh, concealed in a black handbag the suspect was carrying.

He has been identified as Heron A. Ray, 30, a lyricist living in a tenement in Nehru Nagar in the Vile Parle suburb.

Further probe is underway to unravel their contraband supply network, other associates and a possible nexus with the glamour industry.

