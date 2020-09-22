Mumbai Police haul drugs worth Rs 14 lakh, lyricist nabbed
While on lookout for drug peddlers in Powai, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra Unit, on Monday afternoon accosted a suspicious person from near the Shankar Temple bus stop
The Mumbai Police have seized banned drugs like marijuana and Mephedrone worth Rs 14,20,000 and nabbed two persons, including a lyricist, in the last 24 hours, an official said here on Tuesday.
While on lookout for drug peddlers in Powai, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra Unit, on Monday afternoon accosted a suspicious person from near the Shankar Temple bus stop.
He was carrying a nylon bag in his hand and a search revealed 21 kg of marijuana worth around Rs 4.20 lakh.
The #MumbaiPolice (@MumbaiPolice) have seized banned drugs like marijuana and Mephedrone worth Rs 14,20,000 and nabbed two persons, including a lyricist, in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/AXCSk1wGSL— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 22, 2020
The accused was identified as Chandali Bashir A. Ansari, 45, a resident of Haveli in Pune, and has been arrested, said the official.
Continuing its swoop, another team of ANC sleuths intercepted a person from a bus stop near the Mithibai College in Vile Parle West on Tuesday afternoon.
A search resulted in the seizure of 250 gm of Mephedrone worth around Rs 10 lakh, concealed in a black handbag the suspect was carrying.
He has been identified as Heron A. Ray, 30, a lyricist living in a tenement in Nehru Nagar in the Vile Parle suburb.
Further probe is underway to unravel their contraband supply network, other associates and a possible nexus with the glamour industry.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe