Mumbai: Police inspector who took Rs 22 lakh bribe suspended

Police inspector Anand Bhoir, who was arrested by the ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 22 lakh, was suspended on Thursday, police said. Bhoir, attached to the Crime Branch, and his driver were caught while allegedly accepting Rs 22 lakh in cash from a liquor shop owner on Tuesday, an official said.

After the arrest, he was suspended from service and orders were issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, he said. The 43-year-old officer was deputed at Andheri unit of the Crime Branch and was nabbed by ACB officers after a chase in an auto-rickshaw, he said.

Bhoir was investigating a case of liquor seizure in which he allegedly threatened a liquor shop owner, saying an FIR will be filed against him and his brother and demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for not doing so, the official said.

After negotiation, the liquor shop owner agreed to give Rs 22 lakh, following which a trap was laid by the ACB and Bhoir was arrested while accepting the bribe amount, he said.

