Mumbai police issue show cause notice to MNS leader Nitin Nandgaonkar

Mention cases lodged against him, say he is spreading fear and ask why shouldn't he be externed from the city

Nitin Nandgaonkar was issued the notice as he keeps beating up auto drivers, scamsters etc

The Mumbai Police has served a show cause notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar. In the notice issued on February 16, the police has mentioned cases registered against him, saying he was spreading fear in society, and asked him why he shouldn't be externed from Mumbai City, the suburbs and Thane district. The notice was sent after a video surfaced, in which Nandgaonkar was seen slapping an auto driver who allegedly beat up a passenger.

Claiming to solve issues of people in distress, Nandgaonkar has in the past been seen beating auto drivers, scamsters etc. Many did not complain against him. Finding him committing the same crime again and again, the police have sent him the notice.

The Deputy Commissioner of Zone 6 served the notice to Nandgaonkar asking him to present himself before the Assistant Police Commissioner (Nehru Nagar Division). "He presented himself before the ACP and explained his case. Now officials will take the final call on this," said a source from the police. Repeated attempts to speak to Nandgaonkar failed. On Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, he claimed there was a conspiracy hatched to extern him, and he was just acting in service of society.

