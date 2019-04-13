Mumbai Police issue show-cause notice over drone, BJP says did not get it

national

The police have clarified that permission is required to fly a drone in Mumbai and action will be taken against violators

A video grab shows the drone following Manoj Kotak's jeep

The police have issued a show-cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials, after a row over a drone that was seen during a rally of its candidate Manoj Kotak in Mulund. However, BJP authorities claimed they haven't received any notice from either the police or Election Commission. The police have clarified that permission is required to fly a drone in Mumbai and action will be taken against violators.

Manoj Kotak, BJP candidate from Mumbai North-East constituency, had led a rally before filing his nomination from Mulund, on April 8. The drone was seen in this rally. Police said no permission was taken to fly it.

BJP officials claimed the drone was used strictly for photography and it wasn't used near any vital installation. Also, it was not flying above 15 feet, and hence didn't need permission from the police.

DCP (Zone 3) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday that a process has been initiated to find if there was a violation. On Friday, BJP secretary Vivekanand Gupta clarified, "No notice has been issued to the party or Manoj Kotak." He also reiterated that there was no violation.

DCP (PRO) Manjunath Singe said, "Every drone, irrespective of its usage, needs permission from the Mumbai Police." Sources from the BJP said the responsibility of seeking permission to fly the drone lay with the photographer who had used it. They said he was guilty in this case, not the party.

