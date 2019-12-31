Mumbai police issues traffic advisory and diversions for New Year's eve

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory and imposed several restrictions from Tuesday 7 pm to 6 am on Wednesday.

Vehicular traffic will be prohibited on the north-bound stretch of NS Road in South Mumbai whereas the road from NCPA to Vinoli Chowpatty will be completely closed.

Vehicles will be allowed to pass from Churchgate-Hutatma Chowk-Regal junction onward to Eastern Freeway and JJ flyover, vehicles will be allowed on Churchgate -CSMT road.

Due to New Year Celebration, Please be advised about the alternative routes and diversions around Mount Mary Church, Bandra West, Following will be reflected from Date 31/12/2019 to 01/01/2020. pic.twitter.com/4kPU2jSUud — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 30, 2019

Similarly, Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles of local residents and emergency vehicles from December 31st to Jan 1st.



Kane Road shall be one way for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B.J. Road.

Alternate parking arrangements have also been made at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand and ground near Supari lake.

