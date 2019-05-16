Mumbai Police join in Kabir Singh meme-fest on Twitter, and it's spot on!

Published: May 16, 2019, 20:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shahid Kapoorâs rugged look and his catchy dialogues have become buzz on Twitter

Ever since Kabir Singh's official trailer released on social media fans took to Twitter to share hilarious memes inspired by it. Shahid Kapoor’s rugged look and his catchy dialogues have become buzz on Twitter. While the three-minute trailer has several catchy lines, one particular scene stood out. A scene where Kapoor, who plays the role of a doctor refuses to go with a man, has caught everyone attention.

In the trailer, Kapoor is heard saying, "Nahi aaunga matlab nahi aaunga. Bola naa nahi aaunga" and tweeple have been using the dialogue in situations where they will not give in no matter what. With the ongoing bandwagon, cops decided to send out a strong message with the meme.

Mumbai Police used the meme to send out a strong message about drunk driving, saying that if inebriated friends insist on driving, one should retaliate thus.

Mumbai Police, whose twitter game is spot on, didn't disappoint us.


The context struck a chord with many online and many were left in splits seeing the cops acing their meme-game once again.

Here are some of other meme that is going on Twitter:

