Mumbai Police join in Kabir Singh meme-fest on Twitter, and it's spot on!
Shahid Kapoorâs rugged look and his catchy dialogues have become buzz on Twitter
Ever since Kabir Singh's official trailer released on social media fans took to Twitter to share hilarious memes inspired by it. Shahid Kapoor’s rugged look and his catchy dialogues have become buzz on Twitter. While the three-minute trailer has several catchy lines, one particular scene stood out. A scene where Kapoor, who plays the role of a doctor refuses to go with a man, has caught everyone attention.
In the trailer, Kapoor is heard saying, "Nahi aaunga matlab nahi aaunga. Bola naa nahi aaunga" and tweeple have been using the dialogue in situations where they will not give in no matter what. With the ongoing bandwagon, cops decided to send out a strong message with the meme.
When your mom forces you to visit your relatives..ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ #KabirSinghTrailer@Okay_Bye___ @Jyotiyadav96 @divuuuu_— à¤ KSHAY PATIDAR (@akshaypatidar82) May 15, 2019
You : pic.twitter.com/SlOJ2RZuD9
Mumbai Police used the meme to send out a strong message about drunk driving, saying that if inebriated friends insist on driving, one should retaliate thus.
Mumbai Police, whose twitter game is spot on, didn't disappoint us.
Friend after drinks: Chal drive pe chalte hain.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 15, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/Cth8wG2mcf
The context struck a chord with many online and many were left in splits seeing the cops acing their meme-game once again.
Here are some of other meme that is going on Twitter:
#KabirSinghTrailer— Memeà¤à¤¾pattaà¤à¥à¤µà¤¾hai (@Swap_nil_09) May 16, 2019
Always running behind ð¬ pic.twitter.com/m3R8dxSq22
When mom cook tinde ki sabji#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/YMPoIqMqko— P.m.haswani (@Pmhaswani) May 15, 2019
Ache din #KabirSingh #KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/6NFq8W9bAx— Karan Raj Sethi (@karanrajsethi) May 15, 2019
#KabirSingh#KabirSinghTrailer— Prachi (@chatterboxx_) May 15, 2019
Me when my friend Preeti touches my food - pic.twitter.com/RUhNVcTmfH
#KabirSinghTrailer— The funny drug dealer (@funnydrugs) May 14, 2019
Boss - arrye bhai PPT ready h kya..?
Me - sir wo.. Sir main.. Sir.. Sir
Boss - pic.twitter.com/26qPMmzZz4
*When my Father asks my marks and i keep on telling him tha marks of students who failed*— à¤ à¤®it à¤¦à¤¿vedi (@desiladka3) May 14, 2019
He :-#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/VfwybmvRxj
When you're sleeping comfortably on a summer morning and your kaam wali Bai turns off the fan#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/t7Pix1EU4H— Jagpreet Singh (@Jagpreet1484) May 14, 2019
*my crush's reply to my text*#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/6ohQV1jdad— forever_akela (@forever_akela) May 14, 2019
when you are trying to book tatkal ticket and waiting for OTP— Phoenix (@sleepoholic_hun) May 13, 2019
Sometimes OTP :#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/RUaanH0Is7
In viva when examiner asked me questions— Phoenix (@sleepoholic_hun) May 13, 2019
examiner :#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/HVegCfoX8A
*At examination hall*— j-vectorâ¡ (@iAm_Jay05) May 13, 2019
Answers to my mind ~#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/f4S1SVifLi
When someone asks you about the exam you just screwed up real bad #KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/GqnRuGpGc3— Aditya Swaraj (@aditya_tweets_) May 13, 2019
When teacher ask me to go out of class— â£SaÅ¤aNâ£ (@__shan10u) May 13, 2019
Me:#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/tFuzqJmBWo
#KabirSinghTrailer— San ð (@diplomatic_bae) May 13, 2019
Me , on call with customer service people : pic.twitter.com/B9CNzeiAn4
