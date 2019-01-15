Mumbai Police keep an eye on 1993 blast accused son's wedding reception

national

The wedding comes four years after Tiger Memon was executed for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings

Yakub Memon, who was executed in 2015 for his role in the blasts and Afzal Bilakhia, son of 1993 blasts wanted accused Aziz Bilakhia

Following mid-day's report on the wedding ceremony of Yakub Memon's daughter Zubeida and Afzal Bilakhia, son of wanted accused Aziz Moosa Bilakhia held last Friday at the Makhdoom Ali Mahim Dargah, the Oshiwara police got into action and kept a close watch on the couple's Dawate-E-Walima (reception) held at the Lokhandwala Gardens on Monday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Crime Branch officer said, "We always keep a tab on the functions and events where the people involved have criminal backgrounds, and those attending are wanted accused." The officer further said that not only the Crime Branch, even the local cops kept an eye on the venue.

The wedding comes four years after Memon was executed for his role in the 1993 bombings. He had been declared the mastermind of the terror strike that killed 257 people and injured 713. He was hanged to death on July 30, 2015. Zubeida was the last person he had spoken to before his execution.

The groom Afzal's father, Bilakhia, was wanted for the 1993 blasts case too, for his role in transporting weapons for the attack to Mumbai. Some of these arms (AK-56 rifles) were kept at Bollywood star and co-accused Sanjay Dutt's house. Bilakhia, however, has managed to elude the police all these years.

