Mumbai Police launches fitness programme;150 policemen given month off to attend fitness camp

Exercises will comprise of warm-up and stretching, walks or slow run, aerobics, balancing and strength building exercises and yoga and meditation.

Mumbai Police has launched a fitness programme where 150 policemen have been granted a month off to get into shape. The first batch joined a month-long camp at Naigaon Police Training entre in Dadar on Friday.

This camp is different from the camps which have happened in the past as it is being supervised by nutritionist Rujuta Divekar, a panel of doctors from KEM hospital, Yoga experts from Isha foundation, and in-house fitness experts.

Policemen will have to spend 12 hours of a day and six days of a week to fitness. They have to report at 7 am and leave by 7 pm. Nutritionist Diwekar has designed seven meals a day diet chart for them. Their day will start with bananas or dry dates and end with a glass of turmeric milk with ginger powder.

The 150 men will be trained by gym instructors and yoga teachers under the guidance of doctors of KEM hospital. There are motivational speakers also for anybody who loses spirit.

Five out of seven meals will comprise of breakfast, lunch, two snacks/health drinks and dinner.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal had launched a 'Svastha Police Sashakta Police' campaign. The boot camp is a part of that campaign only. According to a police officer, the 150 cops who were selected for the camp were the ones whose Body Mass Index (BMI) was touching dangerous mark.

As per a survey conducted internally among Mumbai police, around 8 per cent of 40,000 policemen are overweight.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Deven Bharti said that because of the hectic work schedules, policemen are left with no time to take care of themselves. Mumbai Mirror quoted him saying, "This is an effort to push them towards a healthy lifestyle.”

Not just the policemen but their wives also had a session with Diwekar where they were given cooking tips and explained the benefits of a healthy diet.

S Jayakumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Local Arms said, "We will also have doctors from Tata Memorial, Prof D S Natarajan from Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital and Dr Sayed Abrar for dental health care consulting at the boot camp."

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Local Arms, Niyati Thaker said that the camp will also help in refining the whole programme later.

One participant also said that he was surprised to know that somebody in the force was concerned about his health.

