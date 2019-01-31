Mumbai Police lure wanted man with Rs 50,000 job offer as driver

crime

Guljar Khan had been on the police radar since 2016 for several cases of criminal intimidation

Accused Guljar Khan

A job offer that lands you in prison — the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) this week arrested an accused by posing as hiring agents. Wanted by the Sakinaka police since 2016, Guljar Khan, 23, was lured by the ANC officers by posing as placement agency officials and announcing a Rs 50,000 per month salary for a driver's job.

According to the police, Khan, a resident of Jarimari in Sakinaka, was wanted in two cases registered under sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (act by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two Sakinaka residents had complained against Khan to the Sakinaka police and the Commissioner of Police Subodh Jaiswal. One of them had alleged that Khan had threatened to kidnap the complainant's parents if they didn't let the accused occupy their house while another complainant told the police that Khan was threatening his family for no apparent reason. He had also informed this to the local Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X).

Jaiswal then asked the Crime Branch to look into the matter. While Khan had been evading the police for three years, the ANC through their investigations found that he worked as a driver in the Sakinaka area. "We then posed as hiring agents and began calling for candidates for a driver's job and offered R50,000 as monthly remuneration," said an officer of the ANC.

The ANC also added an interesting twist to this call by saying that a businessman's elderly mother was unable to visit the temple on her own and hence needed a driver to take her around.

"We had Khan's picture and continued collecting profile details of the people who approached us until Khan contacted us. We then asked him to reach Sakinaka for an interview," said another officer. Another team soon tracked him while he was on the way to the location and was caught while he was under the influence of drugs. Shivdeep Lande, DCP (ANC), said that Khan has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act too and has been handed over to the Sakinaka Police for further investigation.

