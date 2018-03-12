Mumbai crime: Police nab man stalking woman all over the city for over a month

GRP file case and arrest 30-year-old after he spends an entire day following the Goregaon resident all over city



The Government Railway Police (GRP) has nabbed a man, who had been stalking a 39-year-old Goregaon-based woman for the past one month. Though 30-year-old Santosh Yadav from Andheri has been indulging in the act for the past one month, an incident that happened last week, forced the victim to inform her husband and file a complaint with the GRP.

According to the police, after the woman completed her shopping at the Linking Road market on March 9, she took a train from Bandra station for Goregaon. Soon after boarding the train, she noticed a man staring at her. As she felt a little uncomfortable, she reported the matter to an on-duty RPF constable on reaching Goregaon and left for home.

The following day she again had to visit the market for exchanging some of the items that she had bought the previous day. When she reached the Goregaon station, she again spotted the man at the platform. The moment she boarded the train for Bandra, he also got into it. Instead of getting down at Bandra, she got down at Lower Parel and headed to Phoenix Mall. However, the accused followed her all the way.

Sensing that something was wrong, the victim went back to the station and got into a Churchgate-bound train. As the man continued to follow her, she got really scared and called up her husband after reaching Churchgate. When he reached the station, they immediately approached the GRP and filed a complaint in the matter. Following this, an FIR was registered.

The GRP officers swiftly acted in the matter and arrested Yadav, who is a driver by profession. He has been booked under section 354D of IPC. Speaking to mid-day, Jagdish Valvi, assistant police inspector, said, "After being produced in court, the accused was given bail on a surety bond of Rs 12,000." He further said that the accused was known to the victim.

