Mumbai: Police officer dies in hit-and-run accident

Shatrughna Rane (45), an assistant police inspector, died in a hit-and-run accident, police said on Monday. An unidentified vehicle dashed Rane's motorcycle on Magathane Bridge on Western Express Highway in suburban Borivali late last night, police said.

Rane was attached to the special branch of Mumbai Police, an official said. A case has been registered and police were trying to identify the vehicle which hit him, he added.

