Arnab Goswami arrested as Maharashtra Police reopens 2018 abetment to suicide case

The Maharashtra Police's Raigad unit on Wednesday morning raided the home of Republic TV owner in Worli and arrested its Chief Editor Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik.

A senior police officer Sachin Vaze said that Goswami was arrested in the abetment to suicide case of 2018, which had been closed earlier and has now been reopened.

A senior police official has confirmed that #Republic television editor in chief #ArnabGoswami will now be taken to Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/K3315czBI3 — Mid Day (@mid_day) November 4, 2020

A police team swooped on the Republic TV's chief and picked him up from his home even as his family protested while his colleagues started rushing to the spot for live coverage. The CID and crime branch team were also present during the raid.

Arnab Goswami will be produced before the Raigad-Alibaug district court at 11:30 am.

Screenshots of Republic TV channel showing Mumbai police entering Arnab Goswami’s residence and what appears to be a scuffle inside https://t.co/wUlFrNX108 pic.twitter.com/3kmnUy81BP — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The channel strongly slammed the move for "parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water" after 20-30 policemen barged there.

Speaking from one of the vehicles, Goswami said he was assaulted, even as his shaken colleagues made direct emotional appeals to Supreme Court and High Court judges "seeking justice" for what was happening right in the middle of Mumbai, in a telecast of the developments.

Goswami managed to speak from a police van that he was assaulted, his son was beaten and his in-laws were pushed aside, and he was likely to be taken to Alibaug in Raigad.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.”

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

We condemn the #Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, for its fascist and emergency mindset, which is on display in #Maharashtra @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that law is followed in Maharashtra. “Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge,” Raut said.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. In his suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed that Goswami and two other persons owed him Rs 5.4 crore due to which he is taking this drastic step.

Condemning the arrest of Arnab Goswami, the Editors Guild of India said, “The Guild calls upon Maharashtra CM to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by media.”

(With inputs from agencies and Vishal Singh)

