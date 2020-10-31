Mumbai police raid fake N-95 mask factory in UP, arrest one

The crime branch of Mumbai Police raided a factory at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh where fake N-95 masks were being manufactured, an official said on Friday. N-95 masks are in great demand since the outbreak of coronavirus. The raid was conducted on Thursday following the information given by a man arrested earlier by Unit 3 of the crime branch, an official said.

During the raid, the police seized 5,000 sub-standard masks, a printing machine and two printing screens worth Rs 11 lakh, he said, adding that one person was arrested. He was brought to the city on transit remand and a court here sent him in police custody till November 2.

On July 28, crime branch Unit-3 officials had seized sub-standard N-95 masks worth Rs 21.39 lakh in Lower Parel in Central Mumbai and arrested one person.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever