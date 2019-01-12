Mumbai Police recover 29 stolen two-wheelers, two arrested

crime

Representational picture

With the arrest of two persons, the Mumbai police have recovered 29 two-wheelers stolen from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in the last three years, a senior official said Friday.

One Harshad Kohli had lodged a complaint with Yellow Gate police station that his scooter was stolen from Bhaucha Dhakka ferry wharf in Mazgaon area here some days ago.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Meraj Sheikh (19) Sunday from the Yellow Gate area. His interrogation led to the arrest of his accomplice Mushtaq Mansuri (19) from Belapur in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The duo revealed that they had stolen several two-wheelers from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in the last three years, the official said. Police recovered 29 stolen two-wheelers from their possession and further probe was on, the official said.

