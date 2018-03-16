Mumbai: Police register case against builder for death of boy who fell from 4th floor

Investigation of the crime scene and talks with various people, and building's documents, helped police to turn the ADR case into an FIR



The DN Nagar police have registered a case against the builders of Ashtavinayak Co-operative Society for negligence, which caused the death of Tushar Wavhal, who fell from its fourth floor. The builders are Sanjay Agarwal and Rajesh Agarwal of Moongipa Realty Private Limited.

Investigation of the crime scene and talks with various people, and building's documents, helped police to turn the ADR case into an FIR. A police source said they learnt that the developer had allotted homes to the buyers without getting an occupancy certificate from the authorities. Moreover, the construction work of the building was incomplete, and granting permission to stay in such conditions is a major safety issue.

'Cops diverting probe'

Society chairman Pravin Bangera, however, said the police are diverting the investigation. "Instead of finding the accurate reason for the boy's death, the police are booking the builders. The builder had issued dos and don'ts for every resident willingly occupying his/her home without an OC," he added.

A police source said one of the three boys present at the time of incident gave a statement that they would gather on the restricted parking area on the fourth floor to do drugs. On the evening of February 22, they had gathered once again with the same motive. They were returning, when Tushar fell in the duct, which was merely covered with a metal roofing sheet.

FIR for negligence

Victim's brother Kaushik said they are still in shock, and they may later follow up with the police. However, the police have communicated to them that an FIR has been registered against the builder for negligence.

Senior PI Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar police station said, "The investigation is on." A police source said the developers have been sent summons and they have informed us that they will soon visit the police station with their advocate. Despite repeated phone calls to their office, this reporter was not connected to the developers.

